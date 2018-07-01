WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Sudan opposition accuses government of breaking ceasefire
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his arch-foe Machar agreed, at talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday, to a "permanent" ceasefire to take effect within 72 hours, raising hopes of an end to four-and-a-half years of war.
South Sudan opposition accuses government of breaking ceasefire
The United Nations had given the two South Sudanese sides until the end of June to find a viable political agreement or face sanctions. / AFP
July 1, 2018

South Sudan rebels, led by former vice president Riek Machar, on Saturday accused the army of breaking a ceasefire just hours after it came into force.

Rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said government forces had "launched an attack Saturday morning on a rebel position at Mboro, near the northwest town of Wau.

"The regime's forces in coordination with (rebel Sudanese) JEM militias launched a heavy joint attack," Gabriel said.

The attackers employed 14 land cruisers, four armoured personnel carriers and three trucks, "just hours after the ceasefire takes effect," he added.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his arch-foe Machar agreed, at talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday, to a "permanent" ceasefire to take effect within 72 hours, raising hopes of an end to four-and-a-half years of war.

The conflict erupted in 2013, around two years after South Sudan won independence from Sudan, when Kiir accused his then-deputy Machar of plotting a coup.

It claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced four million people and left the newly created country's oil-rich economy in tatters.

Kiir and Machar then signed the document - called the "Khartoum Declaration" - in the presence of Sudanese President Omar al Bashir.

Asked by AFP on Saturday whether government forces had breached the new ceasefire, army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang, said he was "unaware" of any such clashes in the area.

"It is not true that we are on the offensive," he added.

The United Nations had given the two South Sudanese sides until the end of June to find a viable political agreement or face sanctions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us