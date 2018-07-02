WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trade war with US hits Rwanda's garment industry
Kigali and Washington have been locked in a trade war for the last two years. We look at how it has affected the market of second-hand clothes in the African country.
Rwanda's love for second-hand clothing imported from the US has triggered a trade war. / TRTWorld
July 2, 2018

US President Donald Trump has recently begun imposing tariffs on trade partners around the world. 

But Rwanda is a country where a trade dispute with Washington has been going on for two years. 

Traders of used goods say they've been badly hit.

"It's hard to find second-hand clothes to spare. It's hard to make money," said Mercelle, a trader.

"Before, with $6 you could buy 15 items of clothing and resell them for $23. It paid for our children's schooling, their clothes and their food," she said.

TRT World's Philip Owira explains what this trade war means for the traders of used goods and the customers.

SOURCE:TRT World
