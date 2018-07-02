TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least 36 PKK terrorists 'neutralised' in past week – Turkey
The Turkish interior ministry says 21 terrorists were killed, four were captured and 11 surrendered to authorities, during anti-terror operations across the country.
At least 36 PKK terrorists 'neutralised' in past week – Turkey
Security forces conducted 1,363 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 25-July 2, the interior ministry says. / AA
July 2, 2018

At least 36 PKK terrorists were "neutralised" during anti-terror operations across Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to indicate the those were illed, captured or surrendered.

In its statement, the ministry said Turkish Armed Forces carried out 1,363 counter-terror operations between June 25 and July 2 with the assistance of land and air forces.

Listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people since the mid-1980s, including women and children. 

Scores arrested

During the operations, 170 people were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terror group and 33 others were arrested for having suspected links to the Daesh terror group. 

Also, another 777 people were arrested for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), that was behind the attempted coup in Turkey in July 2016.

Security forces destroyed shelters, including caves and 11 improvised explosives, during operations in the southeastern provinces of  Sirnak and Mardin, the statement said.

During the operations, security forces also arrested 985 suspects for crimes related to terrorism, and 2,805 others for organised migrant and drug trafficking, while 66 people were held for undocumented migration. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us