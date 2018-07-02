At least 36 PKK terrorists were "neutralised" during anti-terror operations across Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to indicate the those were illed, captured or surrendered.

In its statement, the ministry said Turkish Armed Forces carried out 1,363 counter-terror operations between June 25 and July 2 with the assistance of land and air forces.

Listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people since the mid-1980s, including women and children.

Scores arrested

During the operations, 170 people were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terror group and 33 others were arrested for having suspected links to the Daesh terror group.

Also, another 777 people were arrested for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), that was behind the attempted coup in Turkey in July 2016.

Security forces destroyed shelters, including caves and 11 improvised explosives, during operations in the southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Mardin, the statement said.

During the operations, security forces also arrested 985 suspects for crimes related to terrorism, and 2,805 others for organised migrant and drug trafficking, while 66 people were held for undocumented migration.