WORLD
3 MIN READ
German cabinet minister reaches compromise with Merkel on immigration deal
Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer dropped his threat to quit after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, saying the two conservative parties had agreed to tighten border controls.
German cabinet minister reaches compromise with Merkel on immigration deal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Interior minister Horst Seehofer attend an event to commemorate victims of displacement in Berlin, Germany, June 20 2018. / Reuters
July 2, 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her rebellious Bavarian allies have reached a compromise to end a dispute over managing immigration that threatened to bring down her coalition government.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, leader of Merkel's Bavarian-only sister party emerged from talks late on Monday saying the compromise would "prevent the illegal immigration on the border between Germany and Austria."

Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union, had been in a standoff with Merkel over his plan to turn back at Germany's borders any asylum seekers who had registered in another European Union country. Merkel refused, saying a solution that involves other European nations was needed. 

Seehofer offered his resignation as party leader and interior minister at a CSU meeting on Sunday night, but was convinced to resume negotiations with Merkel. He didn't give details of the compromise, but said he no longer intended to resign.

Seehofer travelled to Berlin on Monday after offering to resign during a meeting of his Christian Social Union party on Sunday night. 

Seehofer was quoted as telling the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Monday that he was in an "inconceivable" situation. He says "I won't let myself be fired by a chancellor who is only chancellor because of me."

TRT World'sIra Spitzer has more from Berlin. 

Seehofer said he wanted to turn asylum seekers who had already been registered in another European Union country back at Germany's border, but Merkel was adamant that Germany shouldn't take unilateral action.

Seehofer and Merkel, who have long had a difficult relationship, have sparred over migrant policy on and off since 2015.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us