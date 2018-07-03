WORLD
Australian cleric sentenced for covering up child sex abuse
Philip Wilson, one of the highest-ranking church officials convicted of concealing child sex abuse, was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, but he could avoid jail after a court ordered he be assessed for home detention.
Archbishop Philip Wilson was convicted in May of not disclosing to police abuse by another priest, James Fletcher, after being told about it in 1976 by two victims. / AP
July 3, 2018

An Australian archbishop, the most senior Catholic cleric in the world convicted of concealing child sex abuse in the church, was sentenced to a year in detention on Tuesday. 

Philip Wilson, 67, will remain on bail while he is assessed by prison authorities for home detention instead of jail, and will face court next month for a decision on where he will serve the sentence.

"There is no remorse or contrition shown by the offender," Newcastle Court Magistrate Robert Stone said of Wilson in emailed sentencing remarks.

"The offender is a senior figure in one of the most respected institutions in our society ... parishioners were betrayed most callously and cruelly because of their misplaced faith, trust and respect, not only by the perpetrator but as in this case by those who knew and concealed it."

But Stone adjourned the matter until August 14 to assess whether Wilson was suitable to serve the sentence at his sister's home. The court was told in December that Wilson had early-stage Alzheimer's disease, a factor that may be taken in to account in determining where he serves the term.

The maximum sentence for the crime was two years in jail.

Wilson was convicted in May of not disclosing to police abuse by another priest James Fletcher after being told about it in 1976 by two victims, including an altar boy who told him inside the confessional.

A 'landmark case'

Fletcher was found guilty in 2004 of nine counts of child sexual abuse and died in jail in 2006 following a stroke.

Lawyers for Wilson, who maintained his innocence throughout the legal process, had argued that he did not know that Fletcher had abused a boy.

Although his sentence was shorter than a similar verdict in the United States and despite the fact he was not immediately jailed, it was still hailed as an important victory by abuse survivors.

"That is a landmark case right across the world ... the conviction sticks," Peter Creigh, who was abused by Fletcher, told reporters outside the court in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, the country’s top Catholic body which Wilson once led, said in a statement on it hoped the sentence brought some "sense of peace and healing" to those abused.

The Newcastle Herald newspaper reported Wilson showed no emotion in court when the sentence was handed down. Wilson will be eligible for parole after six months.

Dressed in black and wearing a cleric's collar, he made no remarks to journalists outside the court, television footage showed.

Allegations against Catholic Church 

Wilson only stood aside last month as the archbishop of Adelaide.

Allegations of sexual abuse cover-ups have continued to rock the Catholic Church years after perpetrators of sexual abuse started regularly appearing before the courts.

In Chile, the country’s 34 bishops in May offered to resign over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse.

SOURCE:Reuters
