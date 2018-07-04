North Korea is well known for its nuclear weapons programme and grand military parades.

But what many don't people know is that it is a critical site for one of the largest migratory routes for birds.

In the country's wetlands, tens of thousands of birds have found refuge.

"Because of economic development, much of coastlines along China and South Korea have been reclaimed already for development," said Lew Young, the CEO of a conservation group.

"And some of the most pristine tidal flats left are those along the west coast of North Korea."

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports.

Lack of development helping develop habitats

Sanctions and a dismal economy that have resulted in a lack of development may have unintentionally helped with conservation, said experts.

"North Korea's mudflats have been preserved in its natural state so it's a site of feeding for the birds and provides them a space to live," said Kwon Bong-oh, professor at Seoul National University.

"But if that disappears, completely and all across the board, it could collapse the food chain."