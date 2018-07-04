Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Russia on Wednesday that political dialogue and a ceasefire were priorities for southern Syria, where he said there was risk of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Safadi made the comment after holding talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

He said the situation in southern Syria was a cause for serious concern and needed to be resolved as soon as possible. Close to 100,000 Syrians fled the regime offensive to the Jordanian frontier, but Jordan's army said on Tuesday the kingdom's border with Syria would remain closed.

By Wednesday evening, the Syrian opposition announced ceasefire talks with Russia had failed again.

"The talks with the Russian enemy in Bosra al Sham have failed because of their insistence on handing over heavy weapons," Abu Shaima, a spokesman of the central operations room representing the main Free Syrian Army factions negotiating with the Russians said.

Jordan is waiting for permission to supply humanitarian aid from Jordan to Syria.

After artillery strikes hit Jordanian territory from Syria, Safadi said Jordan's armed forces were ready to defend the country's interests.

The Russian-backed Syrian regime has mounted a campaign to recover southwestern Syria from rebels.

Iran's presence in Syria

Russia said demands for Iran's complete withdrawal from Syria were "unrealistic."

Lavrov said after meeting with his Jordanian counterpart that Iran is one of the key powers in the region, and that it would be "absolutely unrealistic" to expect it to abandon its interests.

He said regional powers should discuss mutual complaints and negotiate a compromise.

Russia and Iran have provided crucial military support to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces, helping them turn the tide in the civil war.

Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would discuss the situation in southern Syria, where government forces are waging a new offensive, at their July 16 summit.

He said a ceasefire in the region brokered by Russia, Jordan and the US had envisioned the withdrawal of non-Syrian forces and the deployment of Syrian troops along the frontier with Israel.