Barter website aims to end Egypt's waste problem
Young Egypt entrepreneur Alaa Kamal says his portal Bekia, where waste is traded for commodities and foodstuff, can help end the country's waste woes.
A worker looks through rubbish in garbage dump at a small recycling factory near Zaraeeb in the shanty area known as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt on April 4, 2016. / Reuters
July 5, 2018

A Cairo-based entrepreneur has come up with an online barter system aimed at reducing waste in Egypt while helping people save money.  

Egypt suffers from a massive rubbish problem as tonnes of garbage get dumped on streets and sidewalks, in areas rich and poor. 

Several recycling efforts are underway to reduce the country's waste woes.

"Bekia is a website where you can easily exchange your recyclable waste for food stuffs from for your home," said Alaa Kamal, co-founder of the platform. 

"The waste could be used to get cooking oil, books, newspapers, mobile phones, laptops, and metals." 

Bekia was launched last year and operates in 16 districts around the city. 

Kamal hopes the company will grow and that Cairo gets cleaned up. 

TRT World's Staci Bivens has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
