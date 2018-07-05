WORLD
2 MIN READ
European Parliament votes against controversial copyright rule
EU lawmakers reject recommendations seeking overhaul of copyright rules by a vote of 318 to 278 and 31 abstentions, amid criticism the directives, if passed, would have threatened online freedom.
European Parliament votes against controversial copyright rule
A total of 318 law makers voted against the copyright directive, which included the concerning Article 13, while 278 voted in favour, and 31 abstained. / Getty Images
July 5, 2018

EU lawmakers rejected on Thursday the tough position recommended by a key committee on an overhaul of EU copyright rules, which aim to make tech giants such as Google and Facebook share revenues with publishers, broadcasters and artists.

The revamp has triggered strong criticism from Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, net neutrality expert Tim Wu, internet pioneer Vint Cerf and others.

A total of 318 law makers voted against the copyright directive, which included the concerning Article 13, while 278 voted in favour, and 31 abstained.

The Article 13 or mandatory upload filtering requires online platforms such as YouTube, GitHub, Instagram and eBay to install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials or seek licenses to display content.

Critics say this could mean the end for internet memes where ordinary internet users riff on other people's photos, music or video while others fear it could become a tool to control and spy on users.

Leveling playing field

Europe's broadcasters, publishers and artistes such as Paul McCartney back the overhaul, saying it would level the playing field for contents holders.

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries on Wednesday in a protest ahead of  the European Parliament vote.

"The directive would threaten online freedom and would impose new filters, barriers and restrictions to access the web," Wikipedia Spain said in its statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation —US
France to recognise State of Palestine at UN in September, says Macron
Did Israel and the US just let Gaza truce talks fizzle?
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71
Wrongfully jailed for 19 years, Muslim man in India demands apology
We will wipe out Palestinians in Gaza, make it completely Jewish: Israeli minister
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump’s war machine
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
RSF carries out deadly attack in Sudan’s West Kordofan province
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
Authorities raid Anil Ambani's Reliance firms in India
Syria, Saudi Arabia open 1st investment forum, set to sign deals worth $6.4B
Multiple explosions at arms depot kill five, injure dozens in Syria’s Idlib
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us