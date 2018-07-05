The "Portable Mathematics Museum" set up by Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute has attracted hordes of students in northern Ethiopia.

The portable museum, aimed at increasing awareness of mathematics and science, was set up as part of the ninth All Africa University Games 2018, which is underway in Mekelle University.

The five-day games began on July 2, with the participation of 18 African countries. Thousands of university students participated in different activities, competitions and exhibitions in science, sports and arts.

The museum is established within the scope of Yunus Emre Institute’s Turkish Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project.

Ozgur Can Yildiz, an official at the museum, told Anadolu Agency that the museum was built yesterday, and it has been visited by hundreds of students displaying great interest.

Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot rector of Mekelle University, also visited the museum. "This is definitely the most interesting stand at the event," he noted.

Travelling to other parts of Ethiopia

Dr Macit Koc, adviser to the rector of Mekelle University and coordinator of the project in Ethiopia, said, "We are very pleased with the response we get. After the African University Games, our museum will be travelling to different cities of Ethiopia to meet with students from various regions."

Koc said that the portable museum will be donated to one of the universities in Ethiopia.

The Turkish Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project or TABIP is initiated by the Turkish presidency to allow youth in poor countries to experiment with new ideas and for young scientists to connect with each other.

In February and March, the travelling museum was visited by 45,000 Syrian children aged 6-18 years, who are living at temporary shelters and protection centres in Turkey.

The portable museum also visited Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary after its tour in Turkey.