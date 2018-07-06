POLITICS
2 MIN READ
100 health ministers to meet in Turkey for first time
Ministers from Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia will participate in the health summit in October that aims to increase awareness regarding organ transplant issues.
100 health ministers to meet in Turkey for first time
In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, hospital staff and visitors pass by boards warning of the damage to human organs from smoking at the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, one of the hospitals approved for organ transplants, in Beijing, China. / AP
July 6, 2018

Health ministers from 100 countries will meet in Turkey in October to discuss issues related to organ transplants, according to a health ministry official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Alper Cihan, the General Director of Health Services in Turkey, said ministers from Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia would participate in the summit.

“The summit specifically aims at increasing awareness of health ministers from developing countries about the international declarations regarding organ transplant and equipping them with technical support to make them efficient on this issue,” Cihan said.

He also said this was the first summit through an International Transplant Network (ITN) program that offers international technical assistance and collaboration opportunities on organ donation and transplantation.

He added that the summit would be a bridge to continuous relations and sustainable cooperation between the health ministers of participant countries.

The summit, which is organised by The Turkish Health Ministry and Turkish Transplant Foundation (TONV), will be held in Antalya's Kemer district, on October 18-19.

“The other aim of the summit is creating awareness on how to be proactive against crimes related to organ transplant,” Eyup Kahveci, the head of TONV, said. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us