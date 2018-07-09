WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey turns to Syria for potatoes
Bringing in potatoes from Syria has eased prices in Turkey and encouraged Syrian farmers to increase production of the crop.
Farm workers on the outskirts of Al Rai, in northern Syria, loading potatoes, some of which could be headed to Turkey. / TRTWorld
July 9, 2018

Turkey has started importing potatoes from its war-torn neighbour Syria, in a move that is seen benefitting people of both countries.

The imports have reduced potato prices on the Turkish side of the border, and the incentive to increase potato production in Syria has gone up.

"Now after Turkey opened the doors for trade we feel like our potatoes have a chance to go anywhere in the world," said Mahmoudi Mohammad, owner of a farm in a town of Al Rai in northern Syria.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has more from Al Rai.

SOURCE:TRT World
