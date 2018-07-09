President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday is set to take the oath of office and announce his Cabinet under Turkey's new presidential system.

Erdogan was elected on June 24 in a vote marking Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.59 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Also elected on June 24 was Turkey's new parliament. Newly elected lawmakers were sworn in at parliament on Saturday.

The general assembly convened at 2.00pm (1100 GMT) under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz and continued until the early hours of Sunday.

Six hundred lawmakers from seven political parties also observed a moment of silence to pay respect to the Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

Erdogan's inauguration

Erdogan will be sworn in on Monday at the parliament at 4.30pm local time (1330 GMT).

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin said Erdogan would visit Ataturk's mausoleum following the swearing-in ceremony.

He said the presidential inauguration ceremony would be held on Monday at 6.00pm local time (1500 GMT) at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Twenty-two heads of state and 28 prime ministers and speakers of parliament and scheduled to attend the ceremony.

10,000 people invited

Together with the officers and guests of the ceremony, some 10,000 people are expected to take part. Turkish citizens from all walks of life, including teachers, firefighters, village heads, tradesmen, miners and dentists have been invited. Leaders of religious communities will also attend the event.

Following his visit to Anitkabir, the president will enter the presidential complex with a cavalry escort accompanies by an Ottoman-style military band. His entry to the presidential complex will be greeted with a 101-gun salute.

Guests will be given ceremonial 1 Turkish lira coins minted for the occasion. Some of these coins will also be placed on the market. A special stamp will be printed to commemorate Erdogan's inauguration.

Political and religious representatives from the Balkans, the Caucasus and Central Asia will also attend the ceremony.

The president will also host a dinner in honour of attending heads of states, and selected guests.

Attending heads of state include the presidents of Pakistan, Somali, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Venezuela, Zambia, Moldova, and the Emir of Qatar.

Erdogan's cabinet

Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting at parliament that he will unveil his cabinet under the new presidential system of governance system at 9.00pm (1600 GMT). Erdogan has also said he intends to include in the cabinet, ministers who are unaffiliated with any political party.