UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits in protest over May's Brexit plan
The resignations of Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis leave Theresa May badly exposed and unable to unite over Britain's biggest foreign and trading policy shift in almost half a decade.
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. / Reuters
July 9, 2018

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit on Monday over Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union, the second resignation in a day leaving the British leader's Brexit plans all but in tatters.

After a day when the foreign secretary cancelled meetings for crisis talks at his official residence in central London, Johnson decided to walk from his job – just hours after May's Brexit minister David Davis did the same in protest at her plans.

May replaced Davis with another Brexit campaigner, junior minister Dominic Raab.

"This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary," May's spokesman said in a statement. 

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work."

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from London.

Johnson: May flies white flags of surrender 

In his resignation letter, Johnson accused May of flying "white flags" of surrender in negotiations with the European Union.

Johnson also said in his letter that May's plan to keep close economic ties with the bloc means the UK is heading for a "semi-Brexit" that would leave Britain with the "status of colony" within the EU.

He said: "The Brexit dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt."

May's supporters worry that more ministers could resign, and pro-Brexit lawmakers from her Conservative Party could trigger a no-confidence vote in the prime minister.

'Right Brexit'

Following the resignations, May defended her post-Brexit trade plan in the House of Commons on Monday, saying it was the only way to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

May said her programme which would allow the free movement of goods, but not services – is the "right Brexit " because it would make it possible to avoid checks at the border between the republic and Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the UK.

Lawmakers howled as a beleaguered May paid tribute to two senior members of her cabinet who resigned rather than accept her proposals.

May said: "What we are proposing is challenging for the EU. It requires them to think again, to look beyond the positions they have taken so far and to agree a new and fair balance of rights and obligations. "

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
