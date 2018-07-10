WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Pompeo promised support for President Ghani's bid to start peace talks with the Taliban but Taliban rejects negotiations with Kabul, demanding direct talks with Washington.
Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accompanied by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 9, 2018. / Reuters
July 10, 2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Monday, promised support for President Ashraf Ghani's bid to start peace talks with the Taliban and repeated the United States would be willing to take part.

The visit, at the end of a tour of Asian countries including North Korea and Vietnam, was Pompeo's first to Afghanistan since he became Secretary of State in April.

He said the strategy announced last year by President Donald Trump of sending more troops to increase pressure on the Taliban and push them towards negotiations was working, and would reassure Afghans "that we will support them as they continue fighting to liberate their country and their people."

"The strategy sends a clear message to the Taliban that they cannot wait us out," he said.

Second visit to Afghanistan 

Pompeo's visit follows one by the State Department's top diplomat for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who said this month that pressure was building on the Taliban to respond to Ghani's offer for peace talks.

Standing with him at a news conference in the presidential palace in Kabul, Ghani, who earlier this year offered peace talks without preconditions, said it would be necessary to move with caution.

"If we think only in one day a 40 year-crisis can be ended we are being unrealistic," he said.

Following a three-day ceasefire during last month's Eid holiday, the Taliban have so far rejected Ghani's offer of talks, demanding the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

Taliban demands direct talks with Washington

However, Pompeo repeated an offer for the US to take part directly in talks with the Taliban.

They have rejected negotiations with what they consider an illegitimate Western-backed government in Kabul and demanded direct talks with Washington.

Pompeo said the peace process would be Afghan-led but added that the US would be prepared to participate to help resolve differences and said support from neighbouring countries would also be needed.

"An American role will be important in this, but we can't run the peace talks, we can't settle this from the outside," he said.

As well as the battle against the Taliban and Daesh fighters operating from Afghanistan, Pompeo discussed plans for October elections in the country and presidential elections due early next year, amid tensions between powerful regional leaders and Ghani.

Pompeo said he hoped for a reduction in violence before the elections, which the Taliban have refused to support.

"We're counting on all the actors in the region to be supportive of that," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us