Iraq's Mosul struggles to rebuild a year after Daesh ouster
As the major northern Iraqi city marks a year of liberation from stringent Daesh rule, Mosul continues to lie in ruins and rebuilding efforts are slow.
Iraqi forces announced the "liberation" of Mosul on July 10, 2017. / AFP
July 10, 2018

It has been a year since the northern Iraqi city Mosul was official declared free from Daesh.  

The terrorist group had ruled the city for three years until it was defeated by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition. 

Locals in the northern Iraqi city have conflicting narratives on what path the future of the city will take.  

East Mosul escaped fighting early on, while on west of the Tigris river, locals are struggling to rebuild their lives. 

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
