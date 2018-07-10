It has been a year since the northern Iraqi city Mosul was official declared free from Daesh.

The terrorist group had ruled the city for three years until it was defeated by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition.

Locals in the northern Iraqi city have conflicting narratives on what path the future of the city will take.

East Mosul escaped fighting early on, while on west of the Tigris river, locals are struggling to rebuild their lives.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from Mosul.