Fish is a staple food in Nigeria, Africa's most densely populated country.

The country produces a third of it while nearly 70 percent of the fish consumed in Nigeria is imported.

Now, the government wants to boost local fish production and ban imports by 2020.

Fish farmers say their biggest problem is high production costs and that they need financial support to meet growing demand.

TRT World'sOlive Nwoke-Onokwai has more from capital Abuja.