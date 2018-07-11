Humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza Strip
Humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza Strip
The vessel called Al Awda, which means the return in Arabic, started its journey in Norway and is now slowly making its way towards the coast of the Gaza Strip.
July 11, 2018

A flotilla of small boats is slowly making its way towards the coast of the Gaza Strip. 

On board are activists from around the world trying to raise awareness about an Israeli blockade of Gaza that's been in place for more than 10 years. Today, 80 percent of people there rely on humanitarian aid to survive. 

The ship is called Al Awda, meaning the return in Arabic. It started its journey in Norway. 

TRT World'sFrancis Collings is on board one of the ships. He explains why it's a journey that carries a great deal of risk.

In 2010 a similar aid flotilla was stormed by Israeli commandos. 

The Mavi Marmara, the lead boat took the brunt of an assault that ended up killing 10 people, all Turkish nationals. 

Israel said their forces were attacked, but the people on board say the Israelis shot first. 

Other flotillas have been halted by the Israeli forces many nautical miles from the Gaza shore. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us