WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO conditionally invites Macedonia to start membership talks
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Macedonia will be able to become NATO's newest member, provided the new name was approved in a referendum later this year to resolve a long-running row with Greece.
NATO conditionally invites Macedonia to start membership talks
Thousands of Macedonians take part in a protest over a compromise solution in Macedonia's dispute with Greece over the country's name in Skopje, Macedonia, June 2, 2018. / Reuters Archive
July 11, 2018

NATO on Wednesday invited Macedonia to start talks to join the alliance after Skopje reached a deal with Athens in a long-running row over the country's name.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Macedonia would be able to become NATO's newest member, provided the new name was approved in a referendum later this year.

Skopje reached an agreement with Athens last month to rename the country the Republic of North Macedonia in a bid to resolve a dispute that has poisoned relations between the two countries since 1991.

Nationalists in both Greece and Macedonia remain opposed to the deal.

"NATO's door is and will remain open: we agreed to invite the government in Skopje to start accession talks," Stoltenberg said after NATO leaders approved the move at a summit in Brussels.

"Once all national procedures have been completed to finalise the name agreement, the country will join NATO as our 30th member."

Countries hoping to join NATO must win unanimous approval from existing members and Greece blocked Macedonia's bid 10 years ago because of the name row.

Macedonia’s name has led to a dispute with Greece since Macedonia became independent with the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. A Greek province is also called Macedonia, and many Greeks consider the name to be a claim to their territory.

Greece has also blocked Macedonia from joining the EU, and required it to enter the United Nations as “The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.”

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us