Turkey's state of emergency imposed in the wake of the defeated 2016 coup is expected to be lifted on July 18, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following the deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200.

"The state of emergency is planned to be lifted on July 18. There was a statement from President Erdogan not to extend the state of emergency again. This decision will not make any weakness in fighting terrorism. No one has to worry about it. The fight against terrorism will continue within the scope of current laws," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after the country's first Cabinet meeting under the new presidential system.

"If we are faced with a very extraordinary threat, the state of emergency mechanism can be declared again."

Kalin also said Turkey is concerned over Greece's gradual move towards releasing coup plotters.

Turkey officially seeks the extradition of eight soldiers – linked to the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected Turkish government on July 15 – who fled to Greece in a military helicopter a day after the coup failed.

In April, the government renewed the ongoing state of emergency for the seventh time.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, which did away with the prime minister post, among other changes.

Erdogan won the presidential election with 52.59 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).