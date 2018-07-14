This week marks three years since the landmark Iran nuclear agreement was signed. But today its future looks bleak.

Earlier, this year President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, saying it was not strong enough.

But what the US will do next is less clear.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has outlined 12 demands for Iran before a new nuclear deal can be discussed but Tehran is unlikely to comply.

TRT World's Harry Horton, who is in Washington, looks at whether the agreement can survive without America's support.