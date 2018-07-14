WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Iran nuclear deal survive without US support?
President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the historic agreement signed by the world powers in 2015. Now the US Secretary of State has outlined 12 demands for Iran before a new deal can be discussed but Tehran is unlikely to comply.
Can Iran nuclear deal survive without US support?
Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. / Reuters Archive
July 14, 2018

This week marks three years since the landmark Iran nuclear agreement was signed. But today its future looks bleak. 

Earlier, this year President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, saying it was not strong enough. 

But what the US will do next is less clear. 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has outlined 12 demands for Iran before a new nuclear deal can be discussed but Tehran is unlikely to comply.

TRT World's Harry Horton, who is in Washington, looks at whether the agreement can survive without America's support.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us