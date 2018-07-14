TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
A night of defiance - the attempted coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016
Sunday marks two years since rogue elements in the Turkish military unsuccessfully tried to overthrow the government. Behind the coup was the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). But the people of Turkey defeated them.
A night of defiance - the attempted coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016
Turkish people march at the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the first anniversary of the defeated coup that saw 250 people killed and more than 2,000 injured on July 15-16, 2016. / AA
July 14, 2018

Two years ago, on July 15, a rogue faction in the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation to overturn the government.

In several major cities, including the capital Ankara and the country's biggest city Istanbul, the putschists attempted to seize key installations.

As news of the attempted coup spread, citizens left their homes and offices to stop the soldiers armed with guns and tanks. The night's events saw at least 250 killed and nearly 2,000 others were wounded.

"We will have to educate our children in a special way so that we don't experience another July 15,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the second anniversary of the July 2016 coup attempt.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora has more.

Is Fetullah Gulen ever coming back to Turkey?

Two years after the defeated coup, there has been little progress on Ankara's request for Fetullah Gulen to be extradited from the United States. 

Gulen is the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the failed coup attempt.

As TRT World's  Ediz Tiyansan reports, Ankara's desire to have Gulen extradited could impact the future of US-Turkey relations.

Refusal to back down 

It was a horrific night for the country's people, as chaos reigned during the hours of fighting, claims and counter-claims.

Following are the stories of some of the millions of Turkish women and men who responded to President Erdogan's Facetime call to take back the streets from the criminals who had risen up against the democratically elected government and state institutions.

Imam Hasan Huseyin Alkir heard the news over the phone from a friend: "A coup is taking place, the special forces getting attacked." 

The group behind the coup

The FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the attempted coup.

Four days after on July 20, 2016, Turkey declared a state of emergency. It said doing so would allow for precise action against FETO as well as other terrorist organisations. 

Over the next two years, more than 125,000 people were suspended from their government positions, including 13,000 from the Turkish military.

A Turkish court on Thursday this week sentenced 72 soldiers to life in prison for their role in the coup attempt on July 12, 2018. They were part of a larger group who blocked the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (formerly known as the Bosphorous Bridge) in Istanbul where 34 were killed that night. Some relatives of the victims have expressed unhappiness with the verdict.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us