POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Football: France face Croatia for World Cup title
The month-long tournament ends with the high-voltage final on Sunday at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.
Football: France face Croatia for World Cup title
France and Croatia fans play a friendly amateur football match at the Red Square in Moscow on July 14, 2018. / AFP
July 14, 2018

Croatia and France football fans on Saturday took to the streets of Moscow cheering for their teams ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday.

Fans from both countries were singing, dancing and waving their national flags on Nikolskaya street in downtown Moscow.

History though hasn't been kind to the French in Russia. 

But asTRT World's Paul Scott reports, France's current generation is hoping to return to a hero's welcome.

Reconnecting with countrymen

Croatia fan Nicolas Grbac, who lives in Moscow, said it was amazing to reconnect with his countrymen visiting the tournament.

His family was displaced from Croatia in the 1990s during the war, and Grbac grew up in Austria.

"I feel a little bit like at home when I'm in the Croatian community. That of course I like," he said.

Grbac predicted a win for the homeland.

TRT World's Lance Santos has more.

Croatia are 'tired'

France fans were equally convinced of their own victory, saying the French team were less tired than Croatia, who have been playing extra time and penalties.

"It's true that Croatia has a strong team with good players...but they are tired, they have had three matches with extra time, two penalty shoot-outs," said Alexandre Guillard.

"We saw against England that they were really quite tired, so I think France is getting stronger and are a lot less tired, and I think it will be 3-0." 

France and Croatia meet at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in a high-voltage game.

Belgium finishes third at World Cup

For Belgium and England, the third-place match at the World Cup was more like a dress rehearsal for future finals.

At least they hope.

The Belgians earned their best World Cup finish by beating England 2-0 on Saturday in a match both saw as the start of a push for the European Championship title in 2020 or the World Cup in 2022.

"With this winning mentality you can win trophies," said Eden Hazard, who scored Belgium's second goal. 

"In two years, in four years, we will be better. We have young players. They are very good also in the team. They push all of us."

Thomas Meunier and Hazard both scored at St. Petersburg Stadium in a match between the two semi-final losers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us