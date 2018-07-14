Palestinian president on Saturday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Palestinians are "resisting attempts" by the US to impose decisions on Middle East crisis, during discussion on the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Russian state media said.

"We are resisting attempts by the Americans to impose their decisions on the most sensitive problems of Palestine," Russian news agencies quoted President Mahmoud Abbas as saying.

Abbas was in Moscow to meet Putin, just days after the Russian leader hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abbas told the Russian leader of his concerns over US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem, as well as Israeli settlement activity.

"This really is a very sensitive problem for Palestine," Abbas told Putin.

"We feel danger and the thousands of people who live in the region, as I mentioned, don't sleep for days and nights so that the Israeli government cannot fulfill its goal."

Russia complemented for World Cup

Abbas also complimented the Russian leader for Russia's successful organisation of the football World Cup, putting the success down to the efforts of the Russian government.

Netanyahu was in Moscow on Wednesday where the situation in Syria and Palestinian relations were on the agenda of his meeting with Putin.

"I'm glad of the opportunity to tell you about the contact we have had with your neighbours, and leaders of various countries," Putin told Abbas.

"I know that the situation in the region is difficult and we are grateful that you have used the World Cup as a reason to come to Moscow," Putin said, adding that he was glad of the opportunity to discuss the problems facing the Palestinians.

Rift between Palestinians and US

Rift between Washington and the Palestinian leadership has widened since US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December and moved its embassy there, overriding decades of US policy.

Palestinian officials, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, accuse US of trying to undermine Abbas.

Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war. Israeli forces and settlers pulled out of the Gaza Strip, now controlled by Abbas's main rival, the Hamas group, in 2005.