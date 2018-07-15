POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Kenya's ban on charcoal production affects millions
Extraction of wood to be used as fuel has contributed to deforestation in the east African country, forcing the government to ban production of charcoal. But, this has left millions of people without an important source of energy.
Kenya's ban on charcoal production affects millions
The World Agroforestry Centre says Kenya's forest cover stood at 15 percent in 1963. It is now reduced to half, which is below the minimum 10 percent recommended by the United Nations. / TRTWorld
July 15, 2018

Charcoal production in Kenya is being blamed for fuelling the death of its forests. 

Earlier this year, the government banned unlicensed logging and charcoal production, leaving millions of people without an important source of energy. 

Jalmonique Ogalo, a resident of Nairobi, now uses kerosene to cook because she says it is cheaper.

"It was faster to cook using charcoal... you can't cook some foods like beans with a kerosene stove because it takes too long," she says.

Mohamed Mahmud reports from eastern Kenya.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us