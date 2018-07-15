WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti's prime minister quits amid backlash over fuel price protests
Jack Guy Lafontant's resignation came ahead of a non-confidence vote triggered by a move to lower fuel subsidies that sparked days of violent protests in the impoverished Caribbean nation.
Demonstrators perform a voodoo ceremony during a march through the streets of Port-au-Prince, on July 14, 2018. / AFP
July 15, 2018

Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant resigned on Saturday as he faced a non-confidence vote after a move to lower fuel subsidies prompted days of violent protests in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

In a speech to the Lower Chamber that was broadcast live on television, Lafontant defended his tenure but said that Haiti's President Jovenel Moise had accepted his resignation.

"As I told you, I am at service to the Republic," Lafontant said.

Earlier this month, the Haitian government announced a reduction of fuel subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The move translated to a 38 percent rise in gasoline prices and 47 percent hike for diesel, triggering protests during which demonstrators barricaded roads, looted stores and set cars ablaze in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The unrest caused embassies to close and airlines to suspend flights to Haiti for days.

Lafontant announced a temporary reversal of the policy in a bid to quell the demonstrations, but the protests continued. 

A no-confidence vote in his leadership had been scheduled for Saturday, according to the Miami Herald.

The IMF said on Thursday that it expects Haiti to create a revised reform plan that will include a gradual lowering of fuel subsidies.

A medical doctor and political novice, Lafontant became prime minister in March 2017 with ambitious plans to boost agricultural production, improve infrastructure and expand access to clean water.

SOURCE:Reuters
