TÜRKİYE
Turkish TRT staff briefly detained in Greece
Three staff members of the Turkish public broadcaster were detained in Greece for doing test stream on the occasion of the second anniversary of Turkey's 2016 defeated coup.
Turkish TV broadcaster TRT staff was briefly detained in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis late Saturday. / AA
July 15, 2018

Turkish TV broadcaster TRT staff was briefly detained in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis late on Saturday.

Cameraman Ufuk Karagul, reporter Fatih Sabuncu and transportation officer Metin Talu were taken in custody for doing test stream on the occasion of second anniversary of Turkey's 2016 defeated coup.

The trio was released three and half hours later.

Director General of TRT Ibrahim Eren in a tweet said: “TRT Haber’s crew were taken into custody by the Greek police while trying to conduct special coverage about July 15th in Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac)....have been released thanks to the special interference of the Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sabuncu said they were detained without any reason and were held in a police station without any interrogation.

"I have worked in many countries, but I have not seen such a treatment," Sabuncu said.

On Sunday, Turkey is marking the second anniversary of the defeated coup attempt which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,700 injured.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
