Turkey will not forget the night of the 2016 defeated coup, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, during his meeting with the families of those killed or wounded by the rogue soldiers.

"We will not let July 15 be forgotten. We will not forget it," Erdogan told the gathering in his address.

Two years ago, on July 15, a rogue faction in the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation to overturn the government.

In several major cities, including the capital Ankara and the country's biggest city Istanbul, the putschists seized key installations.

As news of the attempted coup spread, citizens left their homes and offices to stop the soldiers armed with guns and tanks.

The rogue soldiers killed at least 250 people and wounded more than 2,000 others, as unarmed civilians and pro-democracy employees beat back the soldiers.

FETO working to harm Turkey

Two years after the defeated coup, there has been little progress on Ankara's request for Fetullah Gulen to be extradited from the United States.

Gulen is the leader of the FETO terrorist organisation, the group behind the failed coup.

On Sunday, Erdogan said that much like the PKK and Daesh, FETO works to harm Turkey's unity and future.

The president vowed to finish off every single cell of the FETO terror group.

Erdogan is joining a march on Istanbul's July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and will unveil the July 15 Martyrs' Museum, which is still under construction.

1,400 terrorists neutralised

Erdogan said the Turkish army has neutralised nearly 1,400 terrorists in operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

"We should understand the fact that Turkey's unity and prosperous future are the main targets of FETO and other terrorists, such as the PKK and YPG," Erdogan said.

'Bringing justice to our martyrs easier'

The Turkish president said Turkey has shown determination to move on its own path to its own aim and "it's getting easier to overcome obstacles."

"We have succeeded in the hardest and most difficult jobs, and we will continue to succeed."

Erdogan said those who used to pose threats to our prosperity using diplomacy, politics, economy, and psychology "are being defeated one by one."

"With the help of god, our job of bringing justice to our martyrs is easier," Erdogan said.