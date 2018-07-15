Turkey marked the second anniversary of a failed military coup on Sunday.

Millions across the country took part in special commemoration events since the country put down a military coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured during the botched coup.

Ordinary people, many of them unarmed civilians, played a critical role in the hours that saw the army on the streets, and air force jets in the sky.

Civilians confronted soldiers who were trying to overthrow the government.

Turning out in their thousands, they stood in front of tanks, and defied the armed forces.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed tens od thousands of people at a commemorative ceremony at Istanbul's iconic July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar was there.