Trump has 'low expectations' for Putin summit
US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Allegations against Trump and the Russian diplomats are believed to be on the main agenda of both leaders.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Ambassador Robert Frank Pence, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Finland and his wife Mrs Suzy Pence, at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland, July 15, 2018. / Reuters
July 16, 2018

US President Donald Trump is in the Finnish capital Helsinki, ahead of his summit with his Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump said his expectations for the summit were low.  

He revealed that he had not thought about asking for the extradition of 12 Russians indicted for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election. 

But Trump stressed the importance of meeting leaders who are not necessarily allies.

TRT World's North American correspondent Jon Brain reports.

The solo summit will be held at the 19th century Presidential Palace in Helsinki, one of the Finnish president's official residences. 

Finland's president will host the Trumps and then hold bilateral talks with Putin.

Trump said the summit agenda will include among other things: Russia's involvement in Ukraine, Iranian interference in Syria, and Russian meddling in the US presidential election.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered in Helsinki on Sunday ahead of Trump's arrival.

The demonstrations were peaceful and crossed political party lines to protest against both Trump and Putin. 

The peaceful and non-partisan protest was organised by activists and a network of civil society organisations, including Amnesty International.

Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Helsinki's Senate Square and marched through the Finnish capital and ended their demonstration at the square.

SOURCE:TRT World
