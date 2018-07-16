WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 16 killed in Pakistan traffic collision
Officials say 17 people were also injured when a truck hit a parked passenger bus carrying wedding guests in southern Sindh province.
At least 16 killed in Pakistan traffic collision
Police officers and volunteers inspect the wreckage of a vehicular accident in Matiarai, near Hyderabad in southern Pakistan. / AP
July 16, 2018

At least 16 people were killed and 17 others injured when a truck crashed into a parked bus in southern Pakistan on Monday, in the latest fatal collision on the country's notoriously dangerous roads. 

The long-haul truck slammed into the back of the bus, which was parked on the side of the highway with a flat tyre, before dawn in the town of Matiarai in southern Sindh province.

Several passengers were on the side of the road during the incident as the driver sought help to change the tyre, while others were waiting inside the vehicle. 

"The women and children still in the bus suffered the brunt of the collision," local police officer Zahid Ali Shah said.

Another police official Mohammad Tahir said 17 people were injured in the crash and some were in a critical condition.

'Reckless driving' blamed

"It seems to be an incident of reckless driving," Shah said, adding the truck driver fled the scene of the crash.

TV footage showed badly damaged bus and ambulances transporting bodies and injured to hospitals.

Pakistan has one of the world's worst records for fatal traffic accidents, many of them blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us