WORLD
4 MIN READ
Health crisis looms as doctors flee Yemen's Hudaida
The war in Yemen is destabilising entire regions. Food and medicine supplies are scarce, and hospitals lack medical staff.
Health crisis looms as doctors flee Yemen's Hudaida
A displaced Yemeni child from the city of Hodeidah is weighed at a clinic in the northern district of Yemen's Hajjah province on July 9, 2018. The Hodeida offensive, dubbed Operation Golden Victory, is the most intense battle so far in a war that has killed nearly 10,000 people and displaced millions. The Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting in Yemen since 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government to power after Iran-linked Huthi rebels took over Sanaa the year before. / AFP
July 18, 2018

The ongoing war in Yemen continue to cost dozens of lives. 

In the latest acts of aggression, at least 30 civilians were killed in the country's west coast.

Government forces are trying to seize Houthi rebel-held areas, including the port city of Hudaida, once a major hub for food and medical supplies. 

The fighting has hindered imports of food and medicine.

Markets face shortages and hospitals are low on supplies.

Hospitals in Hudaida are also dangerously understaffed, as doctors flee the violence themselves.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Heavy fighting over the last two weeks along Yemen's western coast between pro-government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Shiite rebels has killed at least 30 civilians, including women and children, officials and witnesses.

Government forces have been trying to seize rebel-held areas along the western coast, including the port city of Hudaida, while the Saudi-led coalition has been targeting the rebels, known as Houthis, with airstrikes.

South of Hudaida

The fighting has been concentrated over the past two weeks in al-Tuhyta district, south of Hudaida, a vital lifeline for Yemen's aid-dependent population. The coalition launched an offensive to retake the city in June.

Along with over 30 killed, fighting and airstrikes — as well as land mines — have wounded 57 civilians since the beginning of July, health and security officials said.

Last Tuesday, an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition killed the eight-member family of Abdallah Kassem. They were driving south of al-Tuhyta when the strike hit their car, the officials said.

Separately, a 65-year woman who made her living selling flowers was killed when she stepped on a land mine, witnesses said.

The Houthis have laid land mines south of al-Tuhyta and along a road that links it with Zabid district, the officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters. Witnesses spoke anonymously for fear of reprisals.

The Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014, and later pushed south toward the port city of Aden.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015, aiming to restore the UN-backed government to power. The coalition has faced criticism for a campaign of airstrikes that has killed civilians and destroyed hospitals and markets.

The Houthis, along with laying deadly land mines, have also targeted religious minorities and imprisoned opponents.

Impoverished Yemen has been devastated and pushed to the brink of famine by the stalemated three-year civil war that has left around two-thirds of its population of 27 million relying on aid, and over 8 million at risk of starving.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us