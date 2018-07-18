WORLD
1 MIN READ
Families denied access to their homes in northern Iraq
The war against Daesh ended in 2017, and roughly 70 Sunni Arab families displaced from northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region want to go home.
Families denied access to their homes in northern Iraq
More than a million displaced Iraqis have fled from Daesh since 2014. / TRTWorld
July 18, 2018

More than a million people were displaced in Iraq after 2014.

And when some of those from northern Iraq returned to their village nearly two years ago, they found the Kurdish Regional Government or KRG forces that had driven out Daesh were now in control. And they won't let the 70 Sunni Arab families forced to live in Camp Khazer return home.

The UN Refugee Agency regional director has appealed to the KRG to allow Arabs from 11 Iraqi villages to go home. 

But people are still stuck, and they say it's humiliating

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us