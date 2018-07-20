TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey and Netherlands agree to 'normalise ties' after row — Cavusoglu
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two countries were ready to normalise diplomatic relations, following a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok at the NATO summit last week.
Turkey and Netherlands agree to 'normalise ties' after row — Cavusoglu
The diplomatic spat between the Hague and Ankara when the Dutch government barred Turkish government officials from visiting Turks in Rotterdam on the eve of general elections in the Netherlands and a referendum in Turkey. / Reuters
July 20, 2018

Turkey and the Netherlands have decided to normalise bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on Friday.

During the interview, Cavusoglu said he met his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels and discussed the regretful events that took place in March 2017.

Underscoring the need to leave behind issues that block the two countries’ strategic co-operation on a range of issues, Cavusoglu said: “My Dutch counterpart has conveyed a letter to me and affirmed willingness to normalise relations. Upon his letter, I have also spoke to him over the phone and agreed to pave the way for our relations.”

“In this context, we agreed to make a joint statement as a first step. We also agreed to bilaterally reinstate our ambassadors shortly."

Cavusoglu further noted: “I have also invited my Dutch counterpart to visit Turkey in efforts to determine roadmap that would restore our relations to its initial state and to re-establish the dialogue and trust between the two countries.”

Noting that a big Turkish community comprising around 450,000 people were living in the Netherlands, Cavusoglu asserted that Turkey's foreign policy would be in accordance with the country’s national interests.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports from Ankara.

Historical ties

According to the joint statement, the two ministers affirmed that Turkey and Netherlands have had intensive relations for more than four centuries and have been NATO allies for over six decades and enjoy substantial trade and investment ties.

“Cavusoglu and Blok underlined the importance of strategic cooperation between both countries on a range of issues, such as migration, combatting terrorism and fostering economic cooperation."

"Following this positive meeting at the NATO Summit, both ministers took the initiative to contact one another again,” the statement added.

Relations between the two countries were wrecked in March 2017 after the Netherlands barred two Turkish ministers from campaigning to expatriate Turks in the Netherlands ahead of an April referendum that changed Turkey’s governance to an executive presidency. Dutch police used dogs and water cannons to disperse the crowd that gathered to protest the ban.

The spat also happened on the eve of the Netherlands’ general elections, which anti-Islam, far-right, Eurosceptic candidate Geert Wilders was contesting. The spat with Turkey helped incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte to win the elections again.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders' views were shared by all rival parties and were pushing Europe towards "wars of religion," irrespective of his loss in the Netherlands election.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Dutch “Nazi remnants” and Turkey halted all high-level political discussions, saying it would impose political sanctions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us