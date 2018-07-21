Imad Alarnab has gone from owning restaurants in Syria, to cooking in Calais' camps as a refugee in kitchen.

He came to the UK as a refugee after a hard and arduous journey from Syria, which included crossing the sea into Greece and then traveling by road to France.

From the limited number of Syrian refugees the UK has taken in, Imad is one of the few whose talents have been recognised.

However, there's still millions of Syrians in refugee camps whose skills and experience could help enrich European countries.

But for now, Imad is fulfilling his passion as a chef, while still doing his bit for those left behind.

TRT World’s Assed Baig reports.