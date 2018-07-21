WORLD
Greece train hits migrants, kills two in two separate incidents
The train crashed two migrants walking on the Alexandroupolis-Ormenio line, shortly after its departure.Following a short delay, it continued and fatally hit a third person. The identities or nationalities of the victims have not been known yet.
A train arrives to the border crossing between Macedonia and Greece, where rail traffic was closed by migrants for months, in Idomeni, Greece, Thursday on May 26, 2016. / AP Archive
July 21, 2018

Greek police say two migrants have been killed in northeastern Greece, hit by the same local train in two separate incidents.

Police in the city of Alexandroupolis say the train on the Alexandroupolis-Ormenio line runs parallel to the Greek-Turkish border a few kilometers (miles) to the east. 

The train hit two people walking on the tracks at 12:50 am on Saturday, shortly after its departure from Alexandroupolis. Police say one was killed and the other seriously injured.

Migrants crossing into Greece from Turkey often use rail tracks to walk along at night.

The train driver reported the incident and was delayed. Only minutes after resuming its journey, at 2:20 am, the train fatally hit a third person.

The victims' identities or nationalities were not known.

