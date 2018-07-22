European leaders have been struggling for years to find a common policy on refugees and asylum seekers.

Illegal border crossing attempts into Romania increased nearly six fold last year after neighbouring Hungary built a wall at its border with Serbia.

As smugglers test new routes, Romania is facing a rush of migrants from Serbia who are trying to enter Romania as a means of traveling onwards to Western Europe.

TRT World'sLaurentiu Colintineanu reports from Timisoara, in western Romania, on what policy failure really means for people on the ground.