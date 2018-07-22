Over 2,000 swimmers cross Bosphorus Strait in annual race
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 2,000 swimmers cross Bosphorus Strait in annual raceSwimmers from 50 countries have raced from Asia to Europe in the 30th Bosphorus Cross-continental Swimming competition.
Participants swim during the 30th Bosphorus Cross-continental Swimming competition over the Bosphorus strait between Istanbul's Asian and European sides, Turkey, July 22, 2018. / AA
July 22, 2018

Over 2,000 swimmers from 50 countries raced from Asia to Europe in the annual Bosphorus Cross-continental Swimming Race on Sunday.

They thrashed across the Bosphorus, the Istanbul seaway which marks the traditional boundary between the two continents, about 700 metres at its narrowest point. 

The race began on the Asian side of Istanbul at the harbour of the Kanlica borough, as swimmers took to the water and headed for Europe.

The 30 kilometre strait, bridged for the first time in 1973, is one of the world's most spectacular and hotly contested waterways.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
