Syrian regime attacks over the years have ruined cities and homes.

Many of the displaced have fled fighting to Idlib province, the last major territory still in rebel hands.

It is an area where fighters have been sent under evacuation deals involving other parts of the country.

Now, there are warnings from rebel groups that an offensive on Idlib could be imminent, something human rights groups say would create a humanitarian catastrophe.

TRT World's Middle East Correspondent, Sara Firth, reports.