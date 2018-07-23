WORLD
Rebel groups warn of attacks in Syria's Idlib
Idlib province, the last major territory still in rebel hands, is currently under a threat of a possible major offensive by the Syrian regime supported by Russia.
A picture taken on July 20, 2018 from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows buses carrying Syrian rebel fighters and civilians, travelling near the border in southwestern Syria, on their way to opposition-held territory in the northern Idlib province. The transfers come under a surrender deal agreed this week between Russia and Syrian rebels. / AFP
July 23, 2018

Syrian regime attacks over the years have ruined cities and homes.

Many of the displaced have fled fighting to Idlib province, the last major territory still in rebel hands. 

It is an area where fighters have been sent under evacuation deals involving other parts of the country. 

Now, there are warnings from rebel groups that an offensive on Idlib could be imminent, something human rights groups say would create a humanitarian catastrophe. 

TRT World's Middle East Correspondent, Sara Firth, reports. 

