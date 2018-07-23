WORLD
Attack on Kurdish Regional Government HQ in Erbil foiled
Gunmen opened fire and entered the regional government's headquarters in the northern Iraqi city early on Monday.
Kurdish Regional Government security forces near the government's Erbil headquarters in Erbil, Iraq July 23, 2018. / Reuters
July 23, 2018

All three gunmen who entered the Kurdish Regional Government's headquarters in Erbil, northern Iraq on Monday were killed by security forces.

The gunmen, who security forces believe were members of Daesh, entered the building and began firing from windows at security forces.

They were holding an unknown number of people hostage before they were killed by local security forces.

Deputy governor, Tahir Abdullah had denied earlier reports of suicide bomb attacks being carried out in the building.

TRT World'sAsh Gallagher has the latest.

He said all three gunmen were killed by security forces.

No one has claimed responsibility for the assault, but Daesh, which has been largely defeated in Iraq, has carried out bombings in Erbil in the past. 

The group has targeted security forces and civilians in recent years. 

SOURCE:Reuters
