Pakistan has been battling terror groups for years. And as the elections get closer, there is a possibility of further carnage.

On Sunday, a candidate from the party of Pakistan prime ministerial hopeful and former cricket star Imran Khan was killed in a suicide attack, claimed by the Taliban.

A decision by a top court prevents authorities from providing personal security to candidates, even if they are on the hit lists of the Taliban and Daesh.

TRT World 's Shoaib Hasan reports from Peshawar, Pakistan.