Widespread support for Mesut Ozil
Widespread support for Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil's English football club Arsenal expressed solidarity with the Turkish-origin footballer in a tweet after he announced he was retiring from the German national team, citing "racism."
July 23, 2018

Arsenal FC showed support for Mesut Ozil's decision after he quit Germany's national football team, sharing his picture on the club's official account and welcoming him back from the World Cup tournament held in Russia.

The 29-year-old German playmaker of Turkish origin quit international duty, citing racial discrimination from German football officials over his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Ozil's English club, Arsenal, gave him a warm welcome by sharing his photo gallery in Singapore, where the squad are preparing for the new season.

His colleagues also showed their support after he announced he was quitting the German national team.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has backed Ozil's decision, describing him as "someone who has done so much for his country."

German professional footballer Jerome Boateng, who plays as a defender, also posted a picture with Ozil.

Rio Ferdinand, one of the legends of England's national team who played as a centre-back, retweeted Ozil's statement on Twitter in a show of "respect" to him.

Nico Rosberg, the German pilot who won the Formula One world championship in 2016, thanked Ozil by sharing his picture with the World Cup trophy.

Well-known Brazilian lyricist and writer Paulo Coelho also tweeted about Ozil quitting the German national team. 

Ozil also got full support from Turkey. The spokesperson of Turkey's presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, supported the decision made by Ozil and criticised the double standards he faced.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us