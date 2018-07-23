Arsenal FC showed support for Mesut Ozil's decision after he quit Germany's national football team, sharing his picture on the club's official account and welcoming him back from the World Cup tournament held in Russia.

The 29-year-old German playmaker of Turkish origin quit international duty, citing racial discrimination from German football officials over his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Ozil's English club, Arsenal, gave him a warm welcome by sharing his photo gallery in Singapore, where the squad are preparing for the new season.

His colleagues also showed their support after he announced he was quitting the German national team.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has backed Ozil's decision, describing him as "someone who has done so much for his country."

German professional footballer Jerome Boateng, who plays as a defender, also posted a picture with Ozil.

Rio Ferdinand, one of the legends of England's national team who played as a centre-back, retweeted Ozil's statement on Twitter in a show of "respect" to him.

Nico Rosberg, the German pilot who won the Formula One world championship in 2016, thanked Ozil by sharing his picture with the World Cup trophy.

Well-known Brazilian lyricist and writer Paulo Coelho also tweeted about Ozil quitting the German national team.

Ozil also got full support from Turkey. The spokesperson of Turkey's presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, supported the decision made by Ozil and criticised the double standards he faced.