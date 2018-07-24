WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian Bedouin students battle to save school from destruction
Instead of Palestinian Bedouin children at one school in the occupied West Bank playing during their summer holidays, they're trying to save their school from destruction by the Israeli government.
Palestinian Bedouin students battle to save school from destruction
Hamza and his brother and cousin getting out from the house and walking down on the hill in the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, located on the outskirts of Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
July 24, 2018

About 170 children from five  Bedouin villages attend a school in the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar.

The school was built in 2009, with money raised by local NGOs and the European Union but it's located in an area the Israeli government has designated as state land and now they want to tear it down.

Since the 1970s, Israel has earmarked the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, where the school is located for destruction. It's located on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

At the start of July, demolition crews, supported by Israeli police and soldiers tried to destroy the village but hundreds of villagers and activists blocked the demolitions.

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court granted a temporary injunction to stop the demolition and villagers have until mid-August to appeal the demolition order.

 TRT World’s Ben Said reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us