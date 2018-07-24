Pakistan is set to hold general elections on July 25 amid growing security risks and political instability surrounding the ouster and conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The roads for all the candidates lead to Constitution Avenue In the capital city of Islamabad. Whoever wins the largest number of seats In Pakistan's parliament rules the country. But it may well be that a coalition government is on the cards.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Imran Khan is leading the polls at the moment, but the contest appears too close to call. The final say, of course, lies with the electorate.

Polls will open for 105.95 million voters across the country at 0300 GMT (8am local time) and final votes will be cast before 1300 GMT (6pm local time).

TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports from Islamabad.

Alongside Pakistan's mainstream politicians a battery of flamboyant candidates is contesting nationwide elections on July 25.

Talat Masood, a retired general in the Pakistan army, joins TRT World from Islamabad. He is a defence and political analyst.

Imtiaz Gul is the executive Director for the Center for Research and Security Studies, joins TRT World from the capital Islamabad.