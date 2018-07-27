WORLD
2 MIN READ
Garment workers pressured ahead of Cambodia elections
Cambodia's garment industry is in the spotlight ahead of this Sunday's general election. Analysts fear Prime Minister Hun Sen's crackdown on opposition and push for more control could devastate the industry.
Garment workers pressured ahead of Cambodia elections
Lim Luck Hoeung (centre), 20, works at the W & D Cambodia Co Limited garment factory in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. / Reuters
July 27, 2018

Cambodians go to the polls on July 29 and the country's Prime minster Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than 30 years, is trying to ensure victory after two close elections in 2013 and 2017 with cash inducements and a series of punishing measures against the opposition.

His government has targeted opposition politicians, civil society groups and independent media ahead of the poll, which he appears set to win easily.

Hun Sen has also been a fixture at campaign rallies with garment workers – promising them more benefits and handing cash envelopes to pregnant employees.

In 2013, garment workers threw their support behind the now-outlawed opposition, the Cambodia National Rescue Party.

But now analysts fear Hun Sen's crackdown on opposition and push for more control could devastate one of the industries that generates nearly eighty percent of Cambodia's export revenues.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us