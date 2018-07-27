CULTURE
5 MIN READ
Iraq street satirists peddle culture change
An Iraqi man performs a theatrical skit on a street in the southern Iraqi city of Kut every Friday, drawing chuckles, smiles and knowing nods.
Iraq street satirists peddle culture change
An Iraqi man performs a theatrical skit on Corniche Street in the southern Iraqi city of Kut on July 6, 2018. / AFP
July 27, 2018

On a strip of pavement in the southern Iraqi city of Kut, a gaggle of amateur comedians pulls in the crowds every Friday, drawing chuckles, smiles and knowing nods.

With a rich repertoire of skits, Khaled al Atbi and his peers poke fun at politicians more interested in lining their pockets than rebuilding a country devastated by decades of war.

"Theatre is a message," said the 42-year-old al-Atbi, director and actor in the seven-strong troupe.

"With our satire, we condemn ... corruption, lack of public services and tribal activities," he said, citing those factors as central to discontent in Iraq.

The father of two hopes his little troupe can help trigger a culture change, even as he juggles his satirical ventures with a full-time job as a policeman.

Rubbish piles vanish 

In one sketch, Atbi plays a diligent official obliged to work with incompetent but politically connected colleagues.

The scene did not require much in terms of props – just a table and a few chairs, which were quickly encircled by rapt onlookers.

"Our audience is very receptive because they know what we are enacting exists in reality," said Atbi.

Less than two years after they began working the streets, the group's efforts have already brought about change, according to Kut residents.

"We can challenge leaders and solve social problems," said 48-year-old teacher Abu Ali, who never misses a Friday skit.

Where rubbish was once piled high, roads are now clean and refuse is collected regularly, Abu Ali added, thanks at least in part to pressure created by street plays.

But not everyone is a fan.

The group has attracted online trolls, and while street audiences are generally very supportive, hecklers make their presence felt.

"'You exaggerate!' 'Stop insulting the parties and leaders!'" are common refrains, Atbi shrugged.

Breath of air

But the performers are not discouraged. Once a week, they set up on "Tigris Culture Street," among stalls of second-hand books lining the banks of the river running through the agricultural region.

The plays are the only "breath of air... for people of culture" in the area, said hairdresser Karim al Bahadli.

"They express the feelings that are inside," said Bahadli – a must, he believes, for a turbulent country that is ranked by Transparency International as the world's 12th most corrupt.

Southern Iraq was the epicentre of protests in July against corruption and poor public services.

Iraq's state human rights commission said Monday at least 14 people were killed in the demonstrations, which spread from Basra to Baghdad, before waning under pressure from the security services.

For fans of Atbi and his troupe, laughter is something of a social safety valve.

They scored their "greatest success" with a series of skits in the lead-up to May 12 elections, said troupe member Jalal al Chati, who works as a reporter.

No shade of political sentiment escapes the group's ridicule.

In one scene, the actors play two politicians, one a devout man offering voters access to the afterlife, the other promising to fend off government efforts to shut down shops selling alcohol.

To avoid sailing too close to the political wind, they use no names. But appreciative murmurs and giggles among the audience indicate they know exactly who is being mimicked.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us