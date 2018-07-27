TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Chinese bank to loan $3.6 billion to Turkey
Loan to be used by private sector, public institutions and banks, says Turkish minister
Berat Albayrak also described his negotiations during a visit to China as "fruitful." / AA
July 27, 2018

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) provided a $3.6-billion loan package for the Turkish energy and transportation sector, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

"The $3.6 billion loan package from Chinese financial institutions for energy and transportation sector investments private sector, public institutions and banks has been completed," Albayrak said in a tweet. 

Albayrak also described his negotiations during a visit to China as "fruitful."

In May, Albayrak visited a number of institutions in China, including the ICBC.

ICBC Turkey is the first Chinese bank that started operations in Turkey by acquiring majority shares of a local bank in May 2015.

SOURCE:AA
