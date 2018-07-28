A Gaza teenager died of his wounds on Saturday after being shot by Israeli forces during protests along the border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17, and said he was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

Another two Palestinians were also killed on Friday, including a 12-year-old boy, who was shot east of Rafah.

The third, 43-year-old Ghazi Abu Mustafa, was shot in the head by Israeli forces east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Israel did not comment directly on the deaths but said about 7,000 Palestinian "rioters" threw rocks and rolled burning tyres at soldiers, and at the fence itself, at several locations along the border.

Israeli forces have already killed at least 155 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more since protests that began on March 30, in which Palestinians are demanding their right to return to their homeland.

Al Aqsa mosque reopensIsraeli police reopened Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday evening after clashes erupted with Palestinian worshippers following midday prayers at the flashpoint site.

Police said the clashes were sparked after Friday midday prayers as "rioters started to throw fireworks directly at police".

"Police entered the Temple Mount compound and began evacuating the site. During dispersal of the rioters police arrested a number of suspects," a statement said, using the Jewish name for the site.