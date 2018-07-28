WORLD
US‘s Pence meets with Ethiopia's Abiy, applauds reforms
Under Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia has instituted reforms including releasing political prisoners, diluting state control of the economy and making peace with northern neighbour Eritrea after two decades of hostility.
In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. / AP
July 28, 2018

US Vice President Mike Pence met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday and praised “the historic reform efforts” undertaken by Abiy since assuming power in April, the White House said in a statement. 

Pence noted Abiy’s efforts at “improving respect for human rights, reforming the business environment, and making peace with Eritrea,” the statement said. 

“The two leaders underscored their countries’ shared values and their commitment to building an even stronger partnership in the days ahead,” it said.

A 41-year-old former intelligence officer, Abiy came to power after his predecessor resigned earlier this year amid protests against abuses by security forces and public anger over perceived ethnic marginalisation of many groups in the racially diverse country. 

While in Washington Abiy was also scheduled to meet with members of Ethiopia’s large diaspora community in the United States, whose remittances have helped prop up the economy.

TRT World'sLionel Donovan reports on how Ethiopians living in the US feel about Abiy.

Abiy is also due to visit Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

He met on Friday with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who said they had “an engaging and productive meeting.” 

“I reiterated the IMF’s commitment to work with the Ethiopian authorities to ensure that the economy achieves high rates of sustainable and inclusive growth to reduce poverty,” she said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
