WORLD
2 MIN READ
SDF still enjoying US support despite terrorist status
The SDF is largely made up of the YPG - the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group. But it still enjoys large huge US support.
SDF still enjoying US support despite terrorist status
Fighters from the YPG-dominated SDF stand together in Raqqa, Syria, October 16, 2017. / Reuters
July 29, 2018

The US says they're doing the best job of fighting Daesh in Syria.

The SDF have won a number of battles against Daesh and control large parts of northern Syria as a result. 

But US support for the SDF has been fiercely opposed by Turkey. 

For Ankara, the SDF is nothing more than a terrorist group.

The group is dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of the PKK terrorist group.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state since 1984.

The group, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for killing over 40,000 civilians and security personnel.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us